Jayson Gillham. Pianist. Born 15 August 1986
Jayson Gillham
1986-08-15
Jayson Gillham Biography (Wikipedia)
Jayson Lloyd Gillham (born 1986) is an Australian classical pianist, based in London. In 2014, Gillham was awarded Winner of the 2014 Montreal International Musical Competition, which brought him to international attention. His outstanding performance of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.4 was described in the Huffington Post as being played 'with such streamlined patrician elegance that he took home First Prize and a string of engagements...' The renowned British conductor Sir Mark Elder said Gillham 'plays Beethoven with a sort of ‘glow’'. In May 2015, Gillham signed a three-album deal with ABC Classics.
Jayson Gillham Tracks
Piano Sonata no 4 in F sharp major, Op 30
Alexander Scriabin
Piano Sonata no 4 in F sharp major, Op 30
Piano Sonata no 4 in F sharp major, Op 30
