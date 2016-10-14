Anthony JacksonUS bassist. Born 23 June 1952
Anthony Jackson
1952-06-23
Anthony Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Jackson, (June 23, 1952, New York, New York) is a Grammy-nominated American bassist and session musician based in New York City.
Yiorgos Fakanas
Anthony Jackson
Yiorgos Fakanas
Yiorgos Fakanas
Last played on
Aheste
Mike Stern
Aheste
Aheste
Last played on
For the Love of Money
Kenneth Gamble
For the Love of Money
For the Love of Money
Last played on
