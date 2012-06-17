Abdel Halim HafezBorn 21 June 1929. Died 30 April 1977
Abdel Halim Hafez
1929-06-21
Abdel Halim Hafez Biography (Wikipedia)
Abdel Halim Ali Shabana (Arabic: عبد الحليم علي شبانة), commonly known as Abdel Halim Hafez (Arabic: عبد الحليم حافظ) (June 21, 1929 – March 30, 1977) was an Egyptian singer, actor, conductor, business man, music teacher and movie producer.. He is considered to be one of the greatest Egyptian musicians along with Umm Kulthum, Mohammed Abdel Wahab, Farid Al Attrach, and Shadia. As his popularity grew, he was given the nickname 'el-Andaleeb el-Asmar (Arabic: العندليب الأسمر), meaning The Dark-Skinned Nightingale. To date, he has sold over 80 million records.
Abdel Halim Hafez Tracks
Sawwah
Abdel Halim Hafez
Sawwah
Sawwah
Last played on
Song in praise of President Nasser
Abdel Halim Hafez
Song in praise of President Nasser
Song in praise of President Nasser
Last played on
Gana Alhawa
Abdel Halim Hafez
Gana Alhawa
Gana Alhawa
Last played on
