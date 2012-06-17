Abdel Halim Ali Shabana (Arabic: عبد الحليم علي شبانة‎), commonly known as Abdel Halim Hafez (Arabic: عبد الحليم حافظ‎) (June 21, 1929 – March 30, 1977) was an Egyptian singer, actor, conductor, business man, music teacher and movie producer.. He is considered to be one of the greatest Egyptian musicians along with Umm Kulthum, Mohammed Abdel Wahab, Farid Al Attrach, and Shadia. As his popularity grew, he was given the nickname 'el-Andaleeb el-Asmar (Arabic: العندليب الأسمر‎), meaning The Dark-Skinned Nightingale. To date, he has sold over 80 million records.