Şivan Perwer (born 23 December 1955 in Siverek, Turkey) is a Kurdish poet, writer, musical teacher, singer, and performer on the Bağlama. Şivan fled Turkey in 1976 due to the political tones of his music and lived for 37 years in continuous exile until his return to Diyarbakir on November 16, 2013. He still lives in exile to this day. Perwer also holds several honorary doctorates in music.