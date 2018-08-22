Şivan PerwerBorn 23 September 1955
Şivan Perwer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-09-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c21c0c1-b242-49a3-b676-cc9a2642e39e
Şivan Perwer Biography (Wikipedia)
Şivan Perwer (born 23 December 1955 in Siverek, Turkey) is a Kurdish poet, writer, musical teacher, singer, and performer on the Bağlama. Şivan fled Turkey in 1976 due to the political tones of his music and lived for 37 years in continuous exile until his return to Diyarbakir on November 16, 2013. He still lives in exile to this day. Perwer also holds several honorary doctorates in music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Şivan Perwer Tracks
Sort by
Dûzgî
Şivan Perwer
Dûzgî
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dûzgî
Last played on
Şivan Perwer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist