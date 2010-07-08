Shunda KLashunda Flowers. Born 3 August 1980
Lashunda Nicole Flowers, better known as Shunda K, is an American MC whose songs are noted both for their use of spiritual and sexually explicit lyrics.
Here I Am To Save The World
Here I Am To Save The World (Album Version Feat Cindy Wonderful)
