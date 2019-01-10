…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of DeadFormed 1994
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqp8p.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c1ff574-2ae4-4fea-881f-83293d0d5881
Biography
...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead (often abbreviated as Trail of Dead) are an American alternative rock band from Austin, Texas. The chief members of the band are Jason Reece and Conrad Keely (formerly Conrad Sobsamai). The two alternate between drumming, guitar and lead vocals, both on recordings and live shows. The band is known for their wild, energetic concerts. Their ninth studio album, IX, was released in November 2014.
Tracks
Invocation - BBC Session 05/02/2002
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Invocation - BBC Session 05/02/2002
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Invocation - BBC Session 05/02/2002
Last played on
Homage - BBC Session 05/02/2002
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Homage - BBC Session 05/02/2002
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Homage - BBC Session 05/02/2002
Last played on
It Was There That I Saw You
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
It Was There That I Saw You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
It Was There That I Saw You
Last played on
Another Morning Stoner
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Another Morning Stoner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Another Morning Stoner
Last played on
It Was There That I Saw You (Reading 2001)
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
It Was There That I Saw You (Reading 2001)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Baudelaire - BBC Session 05/02/2002
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Baudelaire - BBC Session 05/02/2002
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Baudelaire - BBC Session 05/02/2002
Last played on
Another Morning Stoner - BBC Session 05/02/2002
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Another Morning Stoner - BBC Session 05/02/2002
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Gargoyle Waiting - Reading 2001
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Gargoyle Waiting - Reading 2001
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Gargoyle Waiting - Reading 2001
Baudeline - Reading 2001
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Baudeline - Reading 2001
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Baudeline - Reading 2001
Homage - Reading 2001
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Homage - Reading 2001
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Homage - Reading 2001
It Was There That I Saw You - Reading 2001
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
It Was There That I Saw You - Reading 2001
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
It Was There That I Saw You - Reading 2001
Last played on
Fake Eyes - Reading 2001
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Fake Eyes - Reading 2001
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Fake Eyes - Reading 2001
Last played on
The Rest Will Follow
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
The Rest Will Follow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
The Rest Will Follow
Last played on
The Dragonfly Queen
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
The Dragonfly Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
The Dragonfly Queen
Last played on
The Ghost Within
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
The Ghost Within
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
The Ghost Within
Last played on
Totally Natural
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Totally Natural
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Totally Natural
Last played on
Time & Again
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Time & Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Time & Again
Last played on
Catatonic
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Catatonic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp8p.jpglink
Catatonic
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
The Garage, London, UK
2
Feb
2019
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Castle & Falcon, Birmingham, UK
3
Feb
2019
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Riverside, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
4
Feb
2019
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
5
Feb
2019
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, All Ears Avow
Komedia Bath, Bath, UK
