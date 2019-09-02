Azul y NegroFormed 1981
Azul y Negro
1981
Azul y Negro Biography (Wikipedia)
Azul y Negro is a Spanish synthpop music duo that was founded in 1981 by Carlos García-Vaso, a multi instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, and Joaquín Montoya: (b. 1950 Cartagena).
Azul y Negro Tracks
Mar de La Tranquilidad
Azul y Negro
Mar de La Tranquilidad
Mar de La Tranquilidad
