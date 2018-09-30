The DerailersFormed 1994
The Derailers
1994
The Derailers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Derailers are an American country music band based in Austin, Texas. They were founded by Portland, Oregon natives Tony Villanueva and Brian Hofeldt in 1994.
Then She Kissed Me
The Right Place
OKnee Deep In The Blues
Hold On Fool Heart
Play Me The Waltz Of The Angels
Im Your Man
Lies, Lies, Lies
My Angel's Getting Tired
The Lost And Found
Please Play
Alone With You
Guaranteed to satisfy
Bad, bad girl
