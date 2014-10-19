Lisa HallLead singer of band lisahall
Lisa Hall is a British singer from Chesterfield, England. She was lead singer of a band called lisahall which released an album called Is This Real? in 1998 and an EP in 2007 titled Connection 17.[citation needed] The song "Is This Real?" was a minor hit and featured in the film Practical Magic.
