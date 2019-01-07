Robben FordBorn 16 December 1951
Robben Ford
Robben Ford (born December 16, 1951) is an American blues, jazz, and rock guitarist. He was a member of the L.A. Express and Yellowjackets, and has collaborated with Miles Davis, Joni Mitchell, George Harrison, Larry Carlton and Kiss. He was named one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of the 20th Century" by Musician magazine.
Tangle With Ya
Fire Down Below
Break In The Chain
What I Haven't Done
Somebody's Fool (feat. Robben Ford)
Bird Nest Bound
Talk To Your Daughter
Bonnie
Justified
Stone Cold Heaven
Just Another Country Road
Lovin Cup
Midnight Comes Too Soon
Aint Drinkin Beer No More
Most Likely You Go Your Way And I'll Go Mine
Oh Virginia
Set A Date
Slick Caper's Blues
Peace, Love and Understanding
