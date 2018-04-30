Alice Phoebe LouBorn 19 July 1993
Alice Phoebe Lou
1993-07-19
Alice Phoebe Lou Biography (Wikipedia)
Alice Phoebe Lou (born 19 July 1993) is a South African singer-songwriter based in Berlin. She has released two EPs and two albums. In December 2017 her song "She" from the film Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story was included on the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song.
Alice Phoebe Lou Tracks
She
She
She
Take Flight
Take Flight
Take Flight
