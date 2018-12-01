Vice Versa80s electro pre-ABC. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1980
Vice Versa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c107337-4622-4ae8-b900-ea9be7e6e829
Vice Versa Biography (Wikipedia)
Vice Versa is an electronic band that formed in Sheffield, England. Vice Versa originally consisted of Stephen Singleton, Mark White, Ian Garth, and David Sydenham, the former two of whom would go on to later found the successful 1980s pop band ABC. The band was active from 1977 to 1980 with the aforementioned line-up, and reformed in 2015 without Garth and Sydenham. Vice Versa are considered as one of the "Big Four" late-1970s minimalistic electronic/synth-based bands from Sheffield. They share this title with Cabaret Voltaire, Clock DVA and the Human League.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vice Versa Tracks
Sort by
Trapped In Celluloid
Vice Versa
Trapped In Celluloid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trapped In Celluloid
Last played on
Genetic Warfare
Vice Versa
Genetic Warfare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Genetic Warfare
Last played on
Vice Versa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist