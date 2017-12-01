Randolph Charles Bachman, OC OM (born September 27, 1943) is a Canadian musician best known as lead guitarist, songwriter and a founding member of the 1960s and 1970s rock bands The Guess Who and Bachman–Turner Overdrive. Bachman was also a member of Brave Belt, Union and Ironhorse, and has recorded numerous solo albums.

He is also a national radio personality on CBC Radio, hosting the weekly music show, Vinyl Tap.