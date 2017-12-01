Randy BachmanCanadian guitarist, singer & songwriter. Born 27 September 1943
Randy Bachman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-09-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c102db7-a04d-4530-a83c-4cd169b99f68
Randy Bachman Biography (Wikipedia)
Randolph Charles Bachman, OC OM (born September 27, 1943) is a Canadian musician best known as lead guitarist, songwriter and a founding member of the 1960s and 1970s rock bands The Guess Who and Bachman–Turner Overdrive. Bachman was also a member of Brave Belt, Union and Ironhorse, and has recorded numerous solo albums.
He is also a national radio personality on CBC Radio, hosting the weekly music show, Vinyl Tap.
Berceuse (from Chopin Mazurka in C major, Op 33 No 3)
Pauline Viardot, Frédéric Chopin, Randy Bachman & Urszula Kryger
Berceuse (from Chopin Mazurka in C major, Op 33 No 3)
Berceuse (from Chopin Mazurka in C major, Op 33 No 3)
La danse (from Chopin Mazurka in G major, Op.50 No.1)
Pauline Viardot
La danse (from Chopin Mazurka in G major, Op.50 No.1)
La danse (from Chopin Mazurka in G major, Op.50 No.1)
