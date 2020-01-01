Friedrich DotzauerBorn 20 January 1783. Died 6 March 1860
Friedrich Dotzauer
Friedrich Dotzauer Biography (Wikipedia)
Justus Johann Friedrich Dotzauer (20 January 1783 – 6 March 1860) was a German cellist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
