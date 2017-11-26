Krishna DasBorn 31 May 1947
Krishna Das
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c0d337f-934c-45e9-a24e-c985b8059816
Krishna Das Biography (Wikipedia)
Krishna Das (born Jeffrey Kagel; May 31, 1947) is an American vocalist known for his performances of Hindu devotional music known as kirtan (chanting the names of God). He has released fourteen albums since 1996. He performed at the 2013 Grammy Awards, where his album Live Ananda (2012) was nominated for the 2013 Grammy Award for Best New Age Album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Krishna Das Tracks
Sort by
Baba Hanuman
Krishna Das
Baba Hanuman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baba Hanuman
Last played on
Om Namah Shivaya
Krishna Das
Om Namah Shivaya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Om Namah Shivaya
Last played on
Sri Ram Chalisa
Krishna Das
Sri Ram Chalisa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sri Ram Chalisa
Last played on
Krishna Das Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist