Lyn Paul Biography (Wikipedia)
Lyn Paul (born Lynda Susan Belcher, 16 February 1949, Wythenshawe, Manchester, England) is an English pop singer and actress. She came to fame as a member of the international chart-topping pop group the New Seekers in the early 1970s. She has more recently found success and critical acclaim starring in the long-running West End musical, Blood Brothers.
