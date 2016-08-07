CarloBelmonts. Born 5 October 1938. Died 4 April 2016
Carlo
1938-10-05
Carlo Mastrangelo (October 5, 1937 – April 4, 2016) was an Italian-American doo-wop and progressive rock singer. Born and raised in The Bronx, he lived in an apartment on the corner of 179th St. and Mapes Ave.
He was an original member of The Belmonts (with and without Dion DiMucci), a popular singing group of the late 1950s and early 1960s. He led the progressive rock/jazz ensemble, "Pulse", during the 1970s.
Stornellatrice
Ottorino Respighi
Stornellatrice
Stornellatrice
Once Upon A Flat
Carlo
Once Upon A Flat
Once Upon A Flat
