Carlo Mastrangelo (October 5, 1937 – April 4, 2016) was an Italian-American doo-wop and progressive rock singer. Born and raised in The Bronx, he lived in an apartment on the corner of 179th St. and Mapes Ave.

He was an original member of The Belmonts (with and without Dion DiMucci), a popular singing group of the late 1950s and early 1960s. He led the progressive rock/jazz ensemble, "Pulse", during the 1970s.