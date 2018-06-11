Clare Elton
Clare Elton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c0b8119-6986-468c-a4b0-c24d8a7c19ef
Clare Elton Tracks
Sort by
Escape
Clare Elton
Escape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Escape
Performer
Singer
Last played on
Fanfare for trumpet and two trombones (World Premiere)
Clare Elton
Fanfare for trumpet and two trombones (World Premiere)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanfare for trumpet and two trombones (World Premiere)
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist