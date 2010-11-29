Sunset RubdownFormed 2005. Disbanded 2009
Sunset Rubdown
2005
Sunset Rubdown Biography (Wikipedia)
Sunset Rubdown was a Canadian art rock music group from Montreal. The band began as a solo project for Spencer Krug of Wolf Parade, who released his debut, Snake's Got a Leg, in early 2005. By the next year the project expanded to become a full band which included Camilla Wynne Ingr (former Pony Up!), Jordan Robson-Cramer (Magic Weapon), and Michael Doerksen.
Sunset Rubdown Tracks
Mending of the Gown
Sunset Rubdown
Mending of the Gown
Mending of the Gown
Last played on
Paper Lace
Sunset Rubdown
Paper Lace
Paper Lace
Last played on
Apollo and the Buffalo and Anna Anna Anna Oh!
Sunset Rubdown
Apollo and the Buffalo and Anna Anna Anna Oh!
Silver Moons
Sunset Rubdown
Silver Moons
Silver Moons
Last played on
