William LaceyBritish conductor. Born 1973
William Lacey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c0acd42-63bf-432c-9b05-5349719522ef
William Lacey Biography (Wikipedia)
William Lacey (born 31 August 1973 in London) is a British conductor. He is especially known as an opera conductor, having conducted a large number of operas at companies all over the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Lacey Tracks
Sort by
Arianna - Extract
Alexander Goehr
Arianna - Extract
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbr.jpglink
Arianna - Extract
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grange Park Opera: Grange Park Opera: Janáček's Jenufa
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef35v2
Grange Park Opera
2017-06-11T21:37:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p051tcgz.jpg
11
Jun
2017
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grange Park Opera: Grange Park Opera: Janáček's Jenufa
Grange Park Opera
Back to artist