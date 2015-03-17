Mickey Champion (born Mildred Sallier April 9, 1925 - November 24, 2014) was an American blues singer. With a career spanning five decades, Champion is best remembered for her powerful vocals, and for guesting alongside other prominent musical acts.

Champion was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She was raised by her aunts and had her first experience as a singer at Lake Charles Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, where her grandfather was a bishop. Admired for the quality and intensity of her religious singing, she became part of a vocal trio, and while in high school was heard and praised by bandleader Louis Jordan. However, Champion, upon her family's insistence, was required to turn down an offer by Jordan to join his troupe. Shortly after graduating from high school, Champion married her first husband, Norman Champion, and in 1945 the couple moved to Los Angeles. Originally working as Little Mickey Champion, she soon lead an active career in the cities bustling nightclub scene.