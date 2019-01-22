Polyphony is a small English choir formed by Stephen Layton for one particular concert put on in King's College, Cambridge in 1986. They have released many critically acclaimed recordings, the most recent of which is Esenvalds - Passion & Resurrection. They record and perform a wide range of music mainly on Hyperion Records. Every year they perform Handel's Messiah and Bach's St John Passion in St John's Smith Square to sell-out audiences. Many of their recordings have been Gramophone editor's choice.

Including many talented musicians such as Tom Williams (English counter tenor), Polyphony have performed many times in the BBC Proms and performed works by John Tavener on his 60th Birthday in the Barbican as part of its Great Performers series. They have also premiered and released prominent recordings of the music of Arvo Pärt.