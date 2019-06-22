Jon Pearn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9c04cca2-2e61-43f7-a53c-9f8ea295fc34
Jon Pearn Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Pearn is an English internationally acclaimed Grammy-nominated house music producer and a member of several highly successful acts including Araknofobia, Full Intention and Bodyrox.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jon Pearn Tracks
Sort by
PowerDress X Arthur Baker & Jon Pearn - Constellations
Powerdress
PowerDress X Arthur Baker & Jon Pearn - Constellations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3v0h.jpglink
PowerDress X Arthur Baker & Jon Pearn - Constellations
Last played on
Back to artist