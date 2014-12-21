The Blackout were a post-hardcore band from Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, formed in 2003. They released their EP The Blackout! The Blackout! The Blackout! In October 2007 the band released their debut album, We Are the Dynamite. Their second record, The Best in Town was released on 25 May 2009 in Europe and 23 June 2009 in the US, both via Epitaph Records. The band's third album - titled Hope, was released on 4 April 2011, and charted at number 27 in the UK album chart. Their fourth studio album, titled Start the Party, was released on 21 January 2013. The Blackout's final release was a five track EP entitled Wolves, with their farewell tour held in early 2015, finishing in their hometown of Merthyr Tydfil on Saturday 28 March 2015.