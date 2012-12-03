Aengus FinnanBorn 31 January 1972
Aengus Finnan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-01-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bfef157-28d9-47b5-a174-79b97c5fed61
Aengus Finnan Biography (Wikipedia)
Aengus Finnan (born January 31, 1972) is a Canadian folk musician and arts organiser. Finnan was born in Dublin, Ireland, and grew up in Ontario, Canada. In 2003, he was awarded the Queen's Golden Jubilee Commemorative Medal for his humanitarian and cultural work in Canada He is currently the Executive Director of Folk Alliance International.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aengus Finnan Tracks
Sort by
The Wayfaring Stranger
Aengus Finnan
The Wayfaring Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wayfaring Stranger
Last played on
Sweet Evalina
Aengus Finnan
Sweet Evalina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Evalina
Last played on
Aengus Finnan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist