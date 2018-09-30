Billy StrangeBorn 29 September 1930. Died 22 February 2012
Billy Strange
1930-09-29
Billy Strange Biography (Wikipedia)
William Everett Strange (September 29, 1930 – February 22, 2012) was an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor. He was a session musician with the famed Wrecking Crew, and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum as a member of The Wrecking Crew in 2007.
Billy Strange Tracks
I'm on My Way
Wellman Braud
I'm on My Way
I'm on My Way
Last played on
Ipcress File (A Man Alone)
Billy Strange
Ipcress File (A Man Alone)
Ipcress File (A Man Alone)
Last played on
Theme From The Man From Uncle
Billy Strange
Theme From The Man From Uncle
Theme From The Man From Uncle
Last played on
Run Spy Run
Billy Strange
Run Spy Run
Run Spy Run
Last played on
Kansas City
Billy Strange
Kansas City
Kansas City
Last played on
