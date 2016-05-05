Ras Shiloh (born Thomas Williams; January 6, 1975 in Brooklyn, United States) is a reggae artist who made From Rasta to you in 2002 and Only King Selassie I in 2007 concerning Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia the God reincarnate or the king by holy appointment of the Rastafari movement. His tenor vocals have been compared to the late Garnett Silk.