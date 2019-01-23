MedinaValbak; Danish singer, "You and I". Born 30 November 1982
Medina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04fm350.jpg
1982-11-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bfda160-0f1d-4a90-aaa6-b7142ac0dd55
Medina Biography (Wikipedia)
Medina Danielle Oona Valbak (born Andrea Fuentealba Valbak, on 11 March 1982), known by the mononym Medina, is a Danish-Chilean singer and songwriter. She currently has released six albums including For altid and We Survive. She became popular with singles such as "Kun for Mig". At the 2010 Danish Music Awards, she won female artist of the year, Album of the year, and Songwriter of the year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Medina Tracks
Sort by
First Time (feat. Medina)
M-22
First Time (feat. Medina)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xmpgc.jpglink
First Time (feat. Medina)
Last played on
Medina Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist