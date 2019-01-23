Medina Danielle Oona Valbak (born Andrea Fuentealba Valbak, on 11 March 1982), known by the mononym Medina, is a Danish-Chilean singer and songwriter. She currently has released six albums including For altid and We Survive. She became popular with singles such as "Kun for Mig". At the 2010 Danish Music Awards, she won female artist of the year, Album of the year, and Songwriter of the year.