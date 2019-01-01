Ali & GippFormed 2005. Disbanded 2007
Ali & Gipp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bfba2cd-7548-4bd5-bc24-2e23ab46b6a9
Ali & Gipp Biography (Wikipedia)
Ali & Gipp was a rap duo which consisted of Ali (born Ali Jones in St. Louis, Missouri) of the St. Lunatics, and Big Gipp (born Cameron Gipp in Atlanta, Georgia) of Goodie Mob. They first appeared together on the single Grillz, by Nelly and Paul Wall. They have recently released their collaborative new album Kinfolk which was originally supposed to be released on July 15, but was pushed back to be released on August 14 of 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ali & Gipp Tracks
Sort by
Ali & Gipp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist