Ali & Gipp was a rap duo which consisted of Ali (born Ali Jones in St. Louis, Missouri) of the St. Lunatics, and Big Gipp (born Cameron Gipp in Atlanta, Georgia) of Goodie Mob. They first appeared together on the single Grillz, by Nelly and Paul Wall. They have recently released their collaborative new album Kinfolk which was originally supposed to be released on July 15, but was pushed back to be released on August 14 of 2007.