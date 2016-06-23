Michael Laird
Michael Laird Tracks
Fanfare for St Edmundsbury
Benjamin Britten
Sonata No 1 a 8
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Nunc Dimittis
Jeremy Suter, Alan Thurlow, Geoffrey Burgon, Winchester Cathedral Choir & Michael Laird
Performer
Director
Concerto in E flat major for 2 trumpets
Georg Philipp Telemann
Past BBC Events
Proms 1979: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
1979-09-09T18:22:08
9
Sep
1979
