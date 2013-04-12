Anaal Nathrakh are a British extreme metal band formed in 1999 in Birmingham, England. They are currently signed to Metal Blade Records. The band's name comes from Merlin's Charm of Making in John Boorman's 1981 film Excalibur. The band recorded two demos in 1999, which were later released as an album.

The band has released ten studio albums, one EP, and one compilation album. The band has been praised for mixing elements of grindcore, black metal, death metal, industrial, and other genres. The band was created in 1999 by multi-instrumentalist Mick Kenney and vocalist Dave Hunt.