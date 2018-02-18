Gayatri NairBorn 5 May 2001
2001-05-05
Gayatri Nair ( GAH-yə-tree NAH-yər; born 28 November 2001) is an Indian-British pianist and singer who was raised in London and performed regularly since she was a child. Nair rose to fame in 2018 when she auditioned for The Voice UK Season 7 and became a semifinalist in the competition placing 6th overall.
