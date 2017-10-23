Paolino Vassallo was a Maltese composer born in Cospicua on 24 July 1856. Vassallo studied with Massenet and Guiraud at the Conservatoire Royal in Parsi. He founded his Musical Institute in Valletta in 1885 and was appointed the maestro di cappella at Mdina Cathedral in Valletta in 1902. He wrote three operas; Amor Fatale, Frazir and Edith Cavell.. Vassallo died on 30 January 1923. He was featured on a Maltese postage stamp in 2006.