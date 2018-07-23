As It IsUK band; band of youtuber Patty Walters. Formed May 2012
As It Is (often stylised as ΛS IT IS or Λ\\) is an American-British pop punk band based in Brighton, England. The band was formed in 2012, and signed to Fearless Records on 2 October 2014. The group consists of lead vocalist Patty Walters, rhythm guitarist and vocalist Benjamin Langford-Biss, lead guitarist Ronnie Ish, bassist Alistair Testo, and drummer Patrick Foley.
The band has released four EPs and three albums, titled Never Happy, Ever After, which was released by Fearless Records on 20 April 2015 in Europe and on 21 April 2015 in the US. okay., which was released on 20 January 2017 and The Great Depression, released 10 August 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
As It Is Tracks
Hey Rachel
Hey Rachel
Hey Rachel
The Stigma (Boys Don't Cry)
The Stigma (Boys Don't Cry)
The Wounded World
The Wounded World
No Way Out
No Way Out
No Way Out
Pretty Little Distance
Pretty Little Distance
Okay
Okay
Okay
Winters Weather
Winters Weather
Concrete
Concrete
Concrete
Dial Tones
Dial Tones
Dial Tones
Cheap Shots & Setbacks
Cheap Shots & Setbacks
Cheap Shots & Setbacks
Speak Soft
Speak Soft
Speak Soft
