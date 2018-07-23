As It Is (often stylised as ΛS IT IS or Λ\\) is an American-British pop punk band based in Brighton, England. The band was formed in 2012, and signed to Fearless Records on 2 October 2014. The group consists of lead vocalist Patty Walters, rhythm guitarist and vocalist Benjamin Langford-Biss, lead guitarist Ronnie Ish, bassist Alistair Testo, and drummer Patrick Foley.

The band has released four EPs and three albums, titled Never Happy, Ever After, which was released by Fearless Records on 20 April 2015 in Europe and on 21 April 2015 in the US. okay., which was released on 20 January 2017 and The Great Depression, released 10 August 2018.