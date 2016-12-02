BirdlandLate 80s/early 90s UK indie rock band. Formed 1989. Disbanded 1993
Birdland
1989
Birdland Biography (Wikipedia)
Birdland were an English rock band, active between 1988 and 1993.
Hollow Heart
Sleep With Me
