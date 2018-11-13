Alexander AlbrechtSlovak composer. Born 12 August 1885. Died 30 August 1958
1885-08-12
Alexander Albrecht Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Albrecht (12 August 1885, Arad, Hungarian Kingdom - 30 August 1958, Bratislava) was a composer, an important exponent of the Slovak music in the first half of the 20th century.
Quintet for piano, flute, oboe, clarinet and bassoon (Op.6) (1913)
