Billy ButlerJazz guitarist. Born 15 December 1924. Died 20 March 1991
Billy Butler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-12-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bef28e4-9e75-48be-8f92-d33d03fc611d
Billy Butler Biography (Wikipedia)
William Butler Jr. (December 15, 1924 – March 20, 1991) was an American soul jazz guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Butler Tracks
Sort by
Blow For The Crossing
Billy Butler
Blow For The Crossing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow For The Crossing
Last played on
Blue Largo
Shep Shepherd, Bill Doggett, Clifford Scott, Billy Butler, John Faire & Edwyn Conley
Blue Largo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Largo
Performer
Last played on
The Twang Thang
Billy Butler
The Twang Thang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Twang Thang
Last played on
Billy Butler Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist