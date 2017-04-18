Ralfe Band is the work of English songwriter Oly Ralfe.

The debut album 'Swords' was released in UK in 2005 by Skint Records and elsewhere in Europe in 2007 by Talitres, with Mojo awarding a 4-star review, calling it "a whiskey-soured folk trip from east to west.. .Ralfe's moon-eyed beauty is simply the work of one vivid imagination". The second album 'Attic Thieves' was released in 2008 by Loose and Talitres Records, and their third, 'Son Be Wise' was released by Highline Records in 2013.

Following this Ralfe Band created the soundtrack for the feature film Bunny and the Bull. The soundtrack album to Bunny and the Bull was released in 2010. The album was well received and scored an 8/10 NME review, "The 22 tracks here recall the deft melancholy of the Amelie soundtrack... The kind of regally drunk spirit last heard on David Dundas' equally fine Withnail & I soundtrack. Score!"

The band have toured across Europe and have performed on main stages at the Glastonbury Festival, Reading and Leeds, CMJ New York, SWSW Austin as well as at festivals in Ireland, Italy and Turkey.