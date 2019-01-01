PegzBorn 1977
Tirren Staaf, otherwise known as Pegz (or MC Pegasus), is an Australian hip hop artist and producer hailing from Melbourne, Victoria. He is the CEO of Obese Records — the record label responsible for artists such as Hilltop Hoods, Downsyde, and Bias B.
