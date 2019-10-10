Emanuel Aloys FörsterBorn 26 January 1748. Died 12 November 1823
Emanuel Aloys Förster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1748-01-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9becc2fd-db4f-4c07-881f-4f824221fdcf
Emanuel Aloys Förster Biography (Wikipedia)
Emanuel Aloys Förster (26 January 1748 – 12 November 1823) was a composer and music teacher, who spent most of his life in Vienna, Austria.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emanuel Aloys Förster Tracks
Sort by
Fugue in B minor BWV.869 (Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, bk.1 no.24)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Fugue in B minor BWV.869 (Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, bk.1 no.24)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Fugue in B minor BWV.869 (Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, bk.1 no.24)
Last played on
Back to artist