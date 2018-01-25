Glyn JohnsBorn 15 February 1942
Glyn Johns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bea300f-ad94-4c0b-b0e2-f41776b53af0
Glyn Johns Biography (Wikipedia)
Glyn Thomas Johns (born 15 February 1942) is an English musician, recording engineer and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Glyn Johns Tracks
Sort by
January Blues
Glyn Johns
January Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
January Blues
Last played on
Back to artist