Paule MauriceBorn 29 September 1910. Died 18 August 1967
Paule Maurice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1910-09-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bea26ef-fa60-4233-b477-5a609baa903b
Paule Maurice Biography (Wikipedia)
Paule Charlotte Marie Jeanne Maurice (29 September 1910 – 18 August 1967) was a French composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paule Maurice Tracks
Sort by
Tableaux de Provence - 5 pieces for saxophone and orchestra
Paule Maurice
Tableaux de Provence - 5 pieces for saxophone and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swwht.jpglink
Tableaux de Provence - 5 pieces for saxophone and orchestra
Last played on
Tableaux de Provence (Le cabridan)
Paule Maurice
Tableaux de Provence (Le cabridan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swwht.jpglink
Tableaux de Provence (Le cabridan)
Last played on
Tableaux de Provence - V. Lou Cabridan
Paule Maurice
Tableaux de Provence - V. Lou Cabridan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025z294.jpglink
Tableaux de Provence - V. Lou Cabridan
Last played on
The Great Bee (Tableaux de Provence)
Paule Maurice
The Great Bee (Tableaux de Provence)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swwht.jpglink
The Great Bee (Tableaux de Provence)
Performer
Last played on
Tableaux De Provence, Dis Alyscamps L'amo Souspire
Jess Gillam & Principe Maurice
Tableaux De Provence, Dis Alyscamps L'amo Souspire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tableaux De Provence, Dis Alyscamps L'amo Souspire
Last played on
Paule Maurice Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist