Jimmy WisnerBorn 8 December 1931. Died 13 March 2018
Jimmy Wisner
1931-12-08
Jimmy Wisner Biography (Wikipedia)
James Joseph Wisner (December 8, 1931 – March 13, 2018) was an American pianist, arranger, songwriter, and producer. He is best known for his 1961 hit single "Asia Minor", released under the name Kokomo.
