Graciela Born 23 August 1915. Died 7 April 2010
Graciela
1915-08-23
Graciela Biography (Wikipedia)
Graciela (August 23, 1915 – April 7, 2010) was an Afro-Cuban singer of Latin jazz.
Graciela Tracks
Ay Jose
Graciela
Ay Jose
Ay Jose
Hold On (I'm Coming)
Machito and His Orchestra
Hold On (I'm Coming)
Hold On (I'm Coming)
Blow Ya Woopie
Voodoocuts
Blow Ya Woopie
Blow Ya Woopie
