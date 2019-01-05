Jim Coles (born ca. 1980), professionally known as Om Unit, is a Bristol-based electronic producer and DJ known for his work in electronic music and drum and bass. Originally producing jungle as a teenager in the 1990s, he then turned to turntablism under the name 2tall.[3] and released several Albums under this moniker in the 2000s. It wasn't until 2009 that the Om Unit alias came about with his debut release on a compilation for Fabric entitled 'encoder' which was swiftly followed by a white-label remix of Joker's classic 'Digidesign' and an EP called 'The Corridor EP' on Plasticians label Terrorhythm

in 2011 he found a more permanent home, with the record label Civil Music taking up release and management duties, releasing 3 EP's namely. The Timps, Transport and Aeolian, followed by a full-length LP entitled "Threads" to critical acclaim. During this time he worked on a one-off EP with Machiendrum entitled 'Reworkz' under the alias 'dream continuum' for Planet Mu. and arguably was one of the first people to fuse the style of Chicago footwork with classic jungle music under the alias 'Philip D Kick', which led to be a highly influential project both to modern drum n bass producers and footwork producers alike.