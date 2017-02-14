Hudson Shad
Hudson Shad Tracks
The Seven Deadly Sins (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season)
Kurt Weill
'I'll be Seeing you' performed as 'I'll BBC-ing you'
Marion Harris
Rawhide ('Rollin') theme song from the TV show Rawhide
Dimitri Tiomkin
'All God's Children Got Rhythm' from the film A Day at the Races (1937)
Walter Jurmann
Klopslied ('Meatball Song')
Kurt Weill
'Speak Low' from One Touch of Venus (1943)
Kurt Weill
'Do Not Forsake Me, O My Darlin' from the film High Noon (1952)
Dimitri Tiomkin
Veronika, der Lenz ist da
Walter Jurmann
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Weill's Seven Deadly Sins
Barbican, London
2016-11-23T18:30:14
23
Nov
2016
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Weill's Seven Deadly Sins
Barbican, London
