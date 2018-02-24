Red GuitarsFormed October 1982. Disbanded 1986
Red Guitars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9be15d7e-1a45-4706-a339-fc48f2a9cb6d
Red Guitars Biography (Wikipedia)
The Red Guitars were an English indie rock band active from 1982 to 1986. Based in Hull, the Red Guitars' first single "Good Technology" was a minor hit, selling 60,000 copies. Their singles "Marimba Jive" and "Be With Me" both reached number one on the UK Indie Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Red Guitars Tracks
Sort by
Good Technology
The Red Guitars
Good Technology
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Technology
Performer
Last played on
Dive (John Peel Session Track)
Red Guitars
Dive (John Peel Session Track)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dive (John Peel Session Track)
Last played on
Good Technology
Red Guitars
Good Technology
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Technology
Last played on
Marimba Jive
Red Guitars
Marimba Jive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marimba Jive
Last played on
Good Technology
The Red Guitars
Good Technology
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Technology
Performer
Last played on
Trains On Time (Janice Long Session, 3rd February 1985)
Red Guitars
Trains On Time (Janice Long Session, 3rd February 1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marianne (Janice Long Session, 3rd February 1985)
Red Guitars
Marianne (Janice Long Session, 3rd February 1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Guitars Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist