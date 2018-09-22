Albert GoldAlternative Soul
Albert Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bdedb37-eeda-4308-b0ae-8ebca6551b07
Albert Gold Tracks
Sort by
Give In (feat. Marble Empire)
Albert Gold
Give In (feat. Marble Empire)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give In (feat. Marble Empire)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Endless
Albert Gold
Endless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Endless
Last played on
All This Time
Albert Gold
All This Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All This Time
Last played on
Oxygen
Albert Gold
Oxygen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oxygen
Last played on
Don't Let Me Go
Albert Gold
Don't Let Me Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Let Me Go
Last played on
Handcuffs
Albert Gold
Handcuffs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Handcuffs
Last played on
Handcuffs (Live at The Lexington)
Albert Gold
Handcuffs (Live at The Lexington)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into The Wild (Live at The Lexington)
Albert Gold
Into The Wild (Live at The Lexington)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into The Wild
Albert Gold
Into The Wild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into The Wild
Last played on
Back to artist