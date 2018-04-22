Matt HaimovitzBorn 3 December 1970
Matt Haimovitz
1970-12-03
Matt Haimovitz Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt Haimovitz (born December 3, 1970) is a cellist based in the United States and Canada. Born in Israel, he grew up in the US from the age of five. He mainly plays a cello made by Matteo Goffriller in 1710.
Matt Haimovitz Tracks
Fugue No 3 in F Major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Partita no.2 for solo cello
Philip Glass
Suite No. 1 For Jazz Band
Dmitri Shostakovich
Sonata for solo cello (1st mvt: Dialogo: Adagio, rubato, cantabile)
György Ligeti
Six Pieces for Violoncello - No 4 Berceuse
Roger Sessions
Cello Sonata No 5, Op 102 No 2
Christopher O’Riley
Sonata - Capriccio (feat. Matt Haimovitz)
György Ligeti
Sonata - Dialogo (feat. Matt Haimovitz)
György Ligeti
