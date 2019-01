Kerry Danielle Ingram (born 26 May 1999) is an English actress, best known for her roles as Shireen Baratheon in the HBO series Game of Thrones, Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical and Rebecca 'Becky' Sidebottom in Netflix original series Free Rein.

