Kerry Danielle Ingram (born 26 May 1999) is an English actress, best known for her roles as Shireen Baratheon in the HBO series Game of Thrones, Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical and Rebecca 'Becky' Sidebottom in Netflix original series Free Rein.
Rings of Akhaten (feat. Allan Clayton, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, London Philharmonic Choir, Kerry Ingram & Ben Foster)
Murray Gold
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 2: Doctor Who Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-13T18:21:12
13
Jul
2013
